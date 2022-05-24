Markets
DocGo To Repurchase Up To $40 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - DocGo (DCGO), a provider of mobile medical services, said on Tuesday that its Board has authorized it to buy back up to $40 million worth shares with an expiry date of November 24, 2023.

Vashovsky CEO of DocGo, said: "DocGo continues to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare, and this announcement demonstrates our confidence in the company's future."

The company said it may repurchase the shares through its existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow on a discretionary basis from time to time.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. will serve as DocGo's broker-dealer for the drive.

