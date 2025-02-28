News & Insights

DocGo Plunges On Q4 Results And Weak 2025 Revenue Outlook

February 28, 2025 — 07:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of DocGo Inc. (DCGO), a provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, are down over 26% in premarket trading Friday, following the company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, total revenue declined to $120.8 million from $199.2 million in the year-ago quarter, hurt by the wind-down of migrant-related programs.

The company incurred a net loss of $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a net income of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Looking ahead to the full year of 2025, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $410 million to $450 million, marking a sharp decline from the $616.6 million reported in 2024.

The company ended Dec.31, 2024, with cash of approximately $107.3 million.

DCGO closed Thursday's (Feb.27 2025) trading at $3.92, down by 3.45 percent. In premarket trading Friday, the stock is down by 26.53 percent at $2.88 on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
