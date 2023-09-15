DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Moves 6.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

DocGo Inc. DCGO shares soared 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $6.46. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 39.6% loss over the past four weeks.

DocGO scored a strong price increase, driven by the investor’s optimism surrounding the company’s participation at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, held on Sep 13, 2023. In addition, the company recently entered into a partnership with one of the largest not-for-profit health insurers in United States, EmblemHealth. The collaboration represents a significant step forward in DocGo’s mission to provide high-quality, accessible health care to all, further boosting investor’s confidence in the stock.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%. Revenues are expected to be $145.64 million, up 39.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For DocGo Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 18.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DCGO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

DocGo Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Bausch + Lomb BLCO, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $17.72. Over the past month, BLCO has returned -6%.

For Bausch + Lomb , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.17. This represents a change of -45.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Bausch + Lomb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.