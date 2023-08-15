DocGo, EmblemHealth Partner To Bring In-home Services To New York And Connecticut Patients

(RTTNews) - DocGo Inc. (DCGO) announced the launch of its partnership with EmblemHealth, a not-for-profit health insurer, serving more than three million people in New York City and the tristate area. DocGo will work closely with EmblemHealth to bring timely in-home services to New York and Connecticut patients after hospitalization. The program will reduce hospital readmissions, lower costs, and improve health outcomes.

Available services under the partnership include diabetic retinal eye exams, bone density tests, A1C screenings, blood pressure control support, and colorectal cancer screenings.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.