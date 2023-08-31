DocGo (DCGO) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 13.84

The average one-year price target for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) has been revised to 13.84 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 13.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.19% from the latest reported closing price of 8.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocGo. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCGO is 0.27%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.97% to 62,004K shares. The put/call ratio of DCGO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,736K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,059K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,759K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,749K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 35.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,537K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DocGo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocGo is a leading provider of mobile medical services and transportation in 26 US States and in the United Kingdom.

