DocGo Appoints Lee Bienstock As Chief Executive Officer

September 18, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DocGo Inc. (DCGO), a home healthcare service provider, said on Monday that it has appointed, Lee Bienstock, who most recently served as the company's President and COO, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 15.

Bienstock, who joined DocGo in 2022 after ten years at Google, where he had served as Global Head of Enterprise Partnerships for Devices and Services, in addition to holding key roles across Google Search, YouTube, and Fiber.

