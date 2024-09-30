News & Insights

DCGO

DocGo Appoints Klasko As Non-Executive Chair

September 30, 2024 — 08:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, DocGo Inc. (DCGO) announced the appointment of StephenKlasko as independent, non-executive Chair of its Board of Directors, starting October 1, 2024.

This appointment follows the resignation of Steven Katz from the Board on September 25, 2024.

Currently, Klasko is a Special Advisor at General Catalyst, a prominent venture capital firm, and also serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Abundant Venture Partners.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $3.45, up 2.07%.

DCGO

