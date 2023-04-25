DocGo Announces Preferred Provider Agreement With Fresnius Medical Care

(RTTNews) - DocGo Inc (DCGO) Tuesday announced a preferred provider agreement with kidney dialysis treatment services provider Fresenius Medical Care.

The agreement includes remote patient monitoring, principal care management, chronic care management, and urgent care services. The company has been a preferred provider since 2019.

The new multi-year agreement will be effective from May 1, 2023. The last-mile mobile care services provider DocGo's remote patient monitoring services will provide a solution for nephrologists to extend their reach and better manage patients' conditions.

DocGo said it uses data from its remote patient monitoring program to continually assess a patient's condition. If necessary, DocGo can also dispatch urgent care services and medical transportation to patients in need of immediate attention.

