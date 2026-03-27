Docebo (TSX:DCBO) Price Target Decreased by 14.77% to 29.88

The average one-year price target for Docebo (TSX:DCBO) has been revised to $29.88 / share. This is a decrease of 14.77% from the prior estimate of $35.06 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.76% from the latest reported closing price of $24.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Docebo. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 32.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCBO is 0.28%, an increase of 33.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.52% to 11,934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 3,631K shares representing 12.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 1,567K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing an increase of 28.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 1,095K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Path Partners holds 975K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 871K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares , representing an increase of 62.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 15.22% over the last quarter.

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