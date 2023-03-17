Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $38.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.45% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Docebo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, up 114.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.34 million, up 28.96% from the prior-year quarter.

DCBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $183.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +342.86% and +28.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Docebo Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.79% higher within the past month. Docebo Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Docebo Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 124.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.65, which means Docebo Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DCBO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

