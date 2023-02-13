Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Docebo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Docebo Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.67 million, up 29.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Docebo Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. Docebo Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Docebo Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 134.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.98, so we one might conclude that Docebo Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

