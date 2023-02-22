Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $36.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Docebo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.67 million, up 29.75% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Docebo Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Docebo Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Docebo Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 130.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.57, so we one might conclude that Docebo Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

