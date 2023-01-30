Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 14.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Docebo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.67 million, up 29.75% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Docebo Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. Docebo Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Docebo Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 132.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.96, which means Docebo Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

