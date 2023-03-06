Docebo (DCBO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Docebo DCBO is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $38.67 million, indicating an increase of 29.75% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 2 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating growth of 120% year over year.



Docebo’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while matching the same once and missing the other one, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 22.92%, on average.

Docebo Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Docebo Inc. price-eps-surprise | Docebo Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence Fourth-Quarter Results

Docebo’s fourth-quarter top line is expected to have benefited from steady demand for its cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers. More than 50% of the company’s customer base is using three or more use cases.



In the third quarter, strong growth in average contract value (ACV), calculated as total annual recurring revenue divided by the number of active customers, drove the top line. Company-wide ACV was up 13% to approximately $45,000 from $39,000 at the end of the third quarter of 2021. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Docebo has been expanding its platform by introducing new capabilities, which is likely to have been a major customer growth driver in the fourth quarter. As of Sep 30, 2022, 3,245 customers have used Docebo platform, an increase from 2,636 customers at the end of Sep 30, 2021.



Furthermore, contributions from a broad partner base, including Sonos (the world’s leading sound experience company), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider), Holland and Barrett (Europe’s largest health and wellness company) and Deliveroo (a pioneer in on-demand food delivery) among others, are anticipated to have been conducive to Docebo’s top-line growth in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Docebo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Vertix VERX has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vertix shares are up 18.6% in the past year. VERX is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 8.



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX has an Earnings ESP of +6.80% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares have jumped 93.9% in the past year. CPRX is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 15.



Central Valley Community Bancorp CVCY has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are up 9.1% in the past year. CVCY is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 19.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.