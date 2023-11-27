Docebo (DCBO) Price Target Increased by 15.67% to 59.12

The average one-year price target for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been revised to 59.12 / share. This is an increase of 15.67% from the prior estimate of 51.12 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.79 to a high of 73.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.36% from the latest reported closing price of 47.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Docebo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCBO is 0.57%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 12,443K shares. The put/call ratio of DCBO is 2.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 3,006K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 43.60% over the last quarter.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 2,388K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares, representing a decrease of 20.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 644K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 27.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Long Path Partners holds 551K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 549K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Docebo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Docebo Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Docebo serves customers worldwide.

