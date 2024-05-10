Docebo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DCBO

In trading on Friday, shares of Docebo Inc (Symbol: DCBO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.73, changing hands as low as $37.22 per share. Docebo Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCBO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.40 per share, with $56.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.