Docebo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DCBO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Docebo Inc (Symbol: DCBO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.38, changing hands as low as $31.28 per share. Docebo Inc shares are currently trading off about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCBO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.40 per share, with $41.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.87.

