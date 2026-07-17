Docebo Announces Substantial Issuer Bid, Q2 Prelim. Results, FY26 & Q3 Outlook; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Docebo Inc. (DCBO), an AI powered workforce company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved for a substantial issuer bid under which the company will offer to repurchase for cancellation up to $70 million of its outstanding common shares for $20.40 per common share.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 9.28 percent higher at $20.26.

The company intends to fund the bid with $10 million of cash on hand and approximately $60 million drawdown on its credit facility. It believes that the offer is in the best interests of the company and represents a desirable use of a portion of its existing liquidity.

In relation to the offer, the company has released the preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

The company expects total revenue for the second quarter to be between $68.3 million and $68.5 million, which is higher than last year's $57.1 million. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $10.9 million and $11.1 million, which is an increase of 18.5% to 20.7% compared to $9.2 million in the prior year.

Furthermore, the company provided updated financial guidance for the fiscal year of 2026, along with the initial guidance for the third quarter of 2026. In the initial guidance for the third quarter, the company expects subscription revenue to be between $64.9 million and $65.1 million, along with total revenue to be between $69.5 million and $69.7 million. It also expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $15.9 million and $16.1 million. In the updated guidance for the fiscal year of 2026, the company expects subscription revenue to be between $225.5 million and $257.5 million, along with the total revenue to be between $274.5 million and $276.5 million. Additionally, it expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $54.5 million and $56.6 million.

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