DOC Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Leasing & Senior Housing Gains

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC reported second-quarter 2026 funds from operations (FFO), as adjusted, of 46 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 4.6%. The figure was unchanged year over year. Total revenues of $771.6 million rose 11.1% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $726.2 million by 6.3%.

The results reflected solid leasing across outpatient medical and lab properties, along with stronger senior housing operations. Combined new and renewal lease executions totaled 1.6 million square feet, while total same-store adjusted net operating income (NOI) increased 1.8%.

DOC’s Leasing Activity Supports Portfolio Demand

Outpatient medical leasing remained the largest contributor. New lease executions totaled 327,000 square feet, while renewal leases reached 916,000 square feet. Total outpatient medical occupancy improved 20 basis points (bps) sequentially to 90.7%.

Lab leasing also advanced, with 222,000 square feet of new leases and 159,000 square feet of renewal leases. Total lab occupancy increased 80 bps sequentially to 78.5%.

Healthpeak also entered into additional leases after the second quarter-end and reported a substantial pipeline under signed letters of intent.

DOC’s Same-Store Mix Shows Uneven Trends

Outpatient medical same-store adjusted NOI grew 2.5% year over year to $189.1 million. Same-store cash real estate revenues increased 3.2%, while same-store cash operating expenses rose 4.4%. Same-store occupancy was 91.9%, down 50 bps year over year.

Lab same-store adjusted NOI declined 3.2% to $114.2 million as revenues fell 2.1%. Same-store occupancy was 90.3%, down 410 bps.

Senior housing was the standout, with same-store adjusted NOI rising 19.2% to $32.1 million. Occupancy in that portfolio increased 260 basis points to 88.6%.

DOC’s Segment Results Reflect Senior Housing Growth

Outpatient medical adjusted NOI slipped 1.8% to $198 million, while lab adjusted NOI was nearly flat at $142.6 million.

Senior housing adjusted NOI increased 25.4% to $45.9 million. Janus Living, Healthpeak’s senior housing spin-off, generated second-quarter revenues of $216 million, up 45%, while adjusted EBITDAre rose 34% to $79 million. Healthpeak owned a 73.6% equity interest in Janus Living as of June 30, 2026.

DOC’s Costs Rise With Expanded Operations

Property operating expenses increased 20.6% year over year to $333.1 million. Depreciation and amortization rose to $283.4 million from $265.9 million, while general and administrative expenses increased to $22.5 million from $20.8 million.

Interest expense climbed 22.9% to $92.3 million.

DOC Advances Capital Recycling

The largest transaction was the sale of a 49% interest in an 86-property outpatient medical portfolio to Brookfield in July 2026. The portfolio was valued at $2.1 billion, and the deal generated approximately $1.025 billion in proceeds. Healthpeak retained a 51% interest and will continue to provide asset and property management services.

After quarter-end, Healthpeak used the Brookfield transaction proceeds to repay $650 million of senior notes and around $375 million of commercial paper borrowings.

Healthpeak generated $1.4 billion of proceeds from outpatient medical recapitalizations, seller financing loan repayments and dispositions during the second quarter and through Aug. 3, bringing year-to-date proceeds to $1.75 billion.

DOC Strengthens Liquidity

Available liquidity totaled $4.13 billion as of June 30. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.63 billion, up from $467.5 million at the end of 2025. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre improved to 4.7X from 5.4X in the preceding quarter.

DOC Raises Its 2026 FFO Outlook

Management increased its 2026 FFO, as adjusted, guidance to $1.73-$1.77 per share from $1.71-$1.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $1.75.

Total same-store cash adjusted NOI growth is now expected between 0% and 1.5% compared with the prior range of a 1% decline to 1% growth.

Healthpeak currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Cousins Properties Inc. CUZ reported second-quarter 2026 FFO of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The metric rose 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Rental property revenues increased 11.8% year over year to $265.7 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $263.6 million. The results reflected strong leasing momentum, higher rental revenues and solid same-property NOI growth.

BXP, Inc. BXP reported second-quarter 2026 FFO of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. FFO rose 4.1% from the year-ago period.

Lease revenues increased 3.2% year over year to $831.68 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $812.49 million. Results reflected higher occupancy and same-property NOI growth, which supported the FFO beat.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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