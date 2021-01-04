DOC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.18, changing hands as low as $17.10 per share. Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.01 per share, with $20.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.