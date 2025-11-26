DOC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: DOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.30, changing hands as high as $18.35 per share. Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.63 per share, with $22.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.32. The DOC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.