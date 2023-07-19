DOC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.59, changing hands as high as $14.91 per share. Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.275 per share, with $18.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.90.
