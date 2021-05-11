US Markets
TSLA

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.

Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.

Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.

"Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked his about 53.8 million followers on Twitter.

Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.

But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

