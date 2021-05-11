'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Adds background on dogecoin

May 11 (Reuters) - Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc TSLA.O should accept payment in dogecoin.

Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.

"Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked his about 53.8 million followers on Twitter.

Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.

But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.