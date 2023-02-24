Personal Finance

Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt? Take Our Poll

February 24, 2023 — 02:53 pm EST

The Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on Feb. 28.

The plan has been blocked since November, when a federal judge and an appeals court ruled against it. The Supreme Court’s decision, which might not come until June, could impact around 40 million borrowers.

If the Court rules against the program, people will have to look to other means for dealing with their student loan debt. Over the past few months, the government has made it slightly easier to use bankruptcy to discharge such loans.

