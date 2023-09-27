Do You Really Need A Master’s Degree?

A master’s degree can allow graduates to gain a competitive edge in the job market.

Before enrolling in graduate school, consider the details, benefits and requirements of a master’s degree to determine if an advanced degree fits your lifestyle and goals.

What Makes a Master’s Degree Unique?

A master’s degree differs from a bachelor’s degree in terms of time commitment, study focus and admission requirements.

While a bachelor’s degree usually takes four years to complete, students can generally finish graduate school in two years. However, master’s degree programs are often more intensive and time-consuming.

In bachelor’s degree programs, you generally select a major and a minor. You also have to complete general education courses to supplement your area of study. By contrast, the majority of master’s courses are strictly within your area of focus.

When you apply, master’s programs require you to meet degree and minimum GPA requirements or standardized test scores from the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and other exams. Ask your school’s admission office to determine the exact requirements.

High Paying Jobs That Require Master’s Degrees

Master’s degree holders typically find higher-paying jobs faster than bachelor’s or associate’s graduates. According to a College Board and U.S Census Bureau survey, 24% of advanced degree holders make $150,000 or more in 2022.

Here are some high-paying jobs that require master’s degrees in 2023.

If you have an entry level job, obtaining a master’s degree could put you in a prime position for a promotion, depending on your industry. However, if you’re considering switching careers, research the average salary for master’s degree holders in your potential field.

How Much Does a Master’s Degree Cost?

The cost of a master’s degree varies based on your desired school, location and whether you opt for a full-time or part-time program. The total cost of attendance can include tuition and fees, textbooks and supplies, housing and transportation.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of a master’s degree is around $65,134 for public and private schools. A public institution typically charges $59,060 in tuition and fees; private institutions charge $87,950.

Room and board can also add to your total cost of attendance. For example, New York University has a $29,344 housing estimate for graduate students in the 2023-2024 academic year. Reach out to your school’s admissions office to determine your exact expenses.

Financial Aid Opportunities

There are several financial aid opportunities available to students pursuing a master’s degree. Including:

Tuition reimbursement. Your employer may offer tuition reimbursement as a benefit and reimburse you for some of your education costs. Reach out to your employer’s human resources department for more information.

Your employer may offer tuition reimbursement as a benefit and reimburse you for some of your education costs. Reach out to your employer’s human resources department for more information. Scholarships. Some schools and organizations offer merit-based scholarships specifically for graduate school students. When you select a scholarship, check in with the sponsor for application requirements.

Some schools and organizations offer merit-based scholarships specifically for graduate school students. When you select a scholarship, check in with the sponsor for application requirements. Grants. Grants are need-based awards that are awarded by states, schools, nonprofit organizations or companies based on your financial situation. Similar to scholarships, grants don’t have to be repaid.

Grants are need-based awards that are awarded by states, schools, nonprofit organizations or companies based on your financial situation. Similar to scholarships, grants don’t have to be repaid. Fellowships. Graduate students can apply for fellowship programs that provide paid stipends to enable students to research or focus on their studies.

Graduate students can apply for fellowship programs that provide paid stipends to enable students to research or focus on their studies. Work-study. If your institution participates in the federal work-study program, you can work part-time in a job related to your major and use that income to cover some of your expenses.

If your institution participates in the federal work-study program, you can work part-time in a job related to your major and use that income to cover some of your expenses. Student loans. You may qualify for federal or private student loans to pay for your remaining education expenses. Federal student loan options include Direct unsubsidized loans and Grad PLUS loans. Around 60% of master’s graduates have education debt, with an average balance of $64,950.

Is a Master’s Degree Worth It?

Before you decide on pursuing a master’s degree, evaluate your needs based on these factors:

Field of study. If your selected career path requires a master’s degree or will result in a significant salary increase, graduate school can be a good investment. In others, a master’s degree can be unnecessary.

If your selected career path requires a master’s degree or will result in a significant salary increase, graduate school can be a good investment. In others, a master’s degree can be unnecessary. Financing options. Think about what financial aid options are available to you. If your employer covers some or all of your tuition, a master’s degree can be well worth the time it takes to earn one. But if you have to rely on student loans, you may want to reconsider or look for less expensive options.

Bottom Line

A master’s degree can be an excellent investment if it means a higher-paying job. However, graduate school is a significant investment in terms of time and money, so carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages before making a decision.

