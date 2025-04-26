Do You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits? 3 Things to Know Before Applying

Social Security spousal benefits can help provide extra income in retirement, with the average spouse of a retired worker collecting around $947 per month, according to March 2025 data from the Social Security Administration.

But not everyone qualifies for spousal benefits, and among those who do, several factors could affect how much you receive. Before you apply, there are a few things to know about this special type of Social Security.

1. You must meet the basic eligibility requirements

To qualify for spousal Social Security, you generally must be at least 62 years old. However, if you're caring for your spouse's child who is either under age 16 or qualifies for disability benefits, you may be able to receive spousal benefits at any age.

Your spouse must also qualify for either retirement or disability benefits, and you'll also need to wait until they file for Social Security before you can begin taking spousal benefits.

If you meet all these requirements, the maximum you can receive is 50% of your spouse's benefit at their full retirement age. To receive that full amount, you'll need to wait to file until your own full retirement age -- which is between ages 66 and 67, depending on your birth year.

2. You could still collect benefits if you divorce

Married spouses are most commonly eligible for spousal benefits, but you might also qualify if you're divorced. Your marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years, you cannot currently be married, and you'll need to wait to file until your ex-spouse begins taking Social Security if you've been divorced for less than two years.

In some cases, getting married or divorced after taking Social Security can change your benefit amount -- or even disqualify you entirely.

For example, say that you're currently married and collecting spousal benefits, but you get divorced after nine years of marriage. Not only would you lose your spousal benefits in this case, you also won't qualify for divorce benefits, since you were married for less than 10 years.

Or, say that you're currently divorced, and your ex-spouse is receiving $3,000 per month at their full retirement age -- making you eligible for $1,500 per month in divorce benefits. If you remarry and your current spouse is receiving only $2,000 per month in benefits, your spousal benefit will be limited to a maximum of $1,000 per month.

Of course, Social Security is only one factor to consider when marrying or divorcing. But a change in your situation could have a significant effect on your finances, so it's wise to at least consider how your benefit might be affected.

3. Your retirement benefit could affect your spousal benefit

You can receive spousal or divorce benefits whether or not you qualify for retirement benefits based on your own work record. However, your retirement benefit could affect how much you'll collect in other types of Social Security.

If your retirement benefit is higher than what you'd receive in spousal or divorce benefits, that will automatically disqualify you from this type of benefit. If it's lower, you'll only receive the higher of the two amounts. The Social Security Administration will pay out your retirement benefit first, then you'll receive an additional amount in spousal or divorce benefits.

For example, say you qualify for $1,000 per month in retirement benefits at your full retirement age, while your spouse will collect $3,000 per month in benefits. Your maximum spousal benefit is $1,500 per month in this case, so you'll receive your initial $1,000 per month plus an extra $500 per month in spousal benefits.

Spousal benefits can boost your income by hundreds of dollars per month, so it's wise to take advantage of this type of Social Security if you qualify. By knowing the ins and outs of the program before you apply, you can squeeze every penny out of your monthly payments.

