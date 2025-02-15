Do You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits? 3 Things to Know Before Applying

In many cases, a retiree's spouse can qualify for Social Security benefits simply because their partner does. Spouses can qualify for up to one-half of a retiree's benefits at their full retirement age, which is 67 for those born in 1960 or after. In December 2024, the average spousal benefit of retired workers was roughly $931 per month, or $11,172 annually.

As with most things in the Social Security program, spousal benefits can be quite complex to figure out and have many rules retired couples may want to be aware of before applying. Here are three important parts of the program to understand.

Former and current spouses can qualify

To qualify for spousal benefits, a retiree must be at least 62 years old, or caring for their partner's disabled child who has not yet reached the age of 16. They also need to have been married for at least a year. Many spouses may very well qualify for Social Security benefits on their own. They can actually begin taking their own benefits until their partner begins taking benefits, and then switch over to the spousal benefit if it's a higher amount. This is a common financial planning strategy.

Keep in mind, though, that most retirees cannot take the spousal benefit separately without also being deemed to have filed for their own retirement benefits, barring a few exceptions:

The spouse was born prior to Jan. 2, 1954;

The spouse qualifies for disability benefits under Social Security; or

The spouse is eligible for spousal benefits solely because they are caring for their partner's child who is disabled or under the age of 16.

Divorced spouses can also qualify for spousal benefits. However, divorcees must have been married for at least a decade, they must have been divorced for at least two years, and they can't be currently married. When a former spouse claims the spousal benefit, their ex-partner's benefits are not affected, and there's also no effect on the benefits of a retiree's current spouse.

How much you get depends on when you claim

As with a retiree's own benefits, how much a spouse can claim in benefits depends on their age. For instance, if you're eligible for the spousal benefit and decide to claim it as soon as possible at the age of 62, then you could only receive 32.5% of a spouse's primary insurance amount. If a spouse waits until their full retirement age, they can receive 50% of their spouse's primary insurance amount.

For retirees claiming their own benefits, delaying benefits past their full retirement age can be very beneficial. Currently, the program allows retirees to delay benefits until the age of 70, during which time retirees can add delayed retirement credits that effectively boost benefits by 8% per year. Spouses are unfortunately not eligible for this provision, so it makes sense to take the spousal benefit once they hit their full retirement age.

Survivor benefits provide more

It's important to distinguish spousal benefits from survivor benefits. Spousal benefits apply only while the spouse on whose work record you're claiming is still alive. If your spouse has died, you might be able to qualify for survivor benefits. If a spouse got divorced from their partner before they died, they may also qualify under this provision if they had been married for at least 10 years, or if they care for their late partner's child who is under 16 or has some kind of disability.

Unlike with traditional spousal benefits, survivors can qualify for 100% of their deceased spouse's retirement benefits based on their current level when they died. However, if the deceased spouse died prior to claiming benefits, the survivor benefit is calculated assuming the benefits the spouse would have received at their full retirement age.

Survivors must still wait until their full retirement age to claim the full benefit, but they can actually start claiming reduced benefits as soon as they turn 60, and as soon as 50 if they are disabled. Claiming the survivor benefit at 60 would result in benefits equal to 71.5% of their deceased partner's benefits. Survivors with children under 16 or who are taking care of a child with a disability can qualify for 75% of their late partner's benefit at the age of 60.

It's important to know that remarrying before age 60 removes one from qualifying for survivor benefits, while remarrying after 60 does not. The same rule is applied to disabled people, but at the age of 50.

