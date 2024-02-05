Do You Qualify for Spousal Social Security Benefits? 3 Things to Know Before Applying

Social Security can go a long way in retirement, especially as costs continue to rise and it becomes more difficult to save.

The average retiree collects just over $1,900 per month in benefits, as of December 2023. But retirement benefits aren't the only type of Social Security available. Spouses could also qualify for spousal benefits, potentially boosting your payments by hundreds of dollars per month.

There are some strict eligibility requirements for spousal benefits, though. Here's what you need to know.

1. There are a few basic requirements to qualify

For general spousal benefits, the main requirement is that you must currently be married to someone who is entitled to either retirement or disability benefits. In addition:

You must have been married for at least a year

You'll need to wait until your spouse begins taking Social Security before you can file

You must be at least 62 years old

If you're caring for a child under age 16 or a disabled child, you could be entitled to spousal benefits at any age. Also, the one-year marriage rule generally doesn't apply in this case as long as your spouse is the parent of the child.

The maximum you can collect is 50% of the amount your spouse will receive at their full retirement age (FRA). To earn that amount, you'll need to wait to file until your own FRA -- which is age 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. If you file before your FRA, you'll receive a reduced payment each month.

Also, unlike retirement benefits, delaying claiming past your FRA won't increase your payments. While you can wait to start collecting spousal benefits, there's no financial incentive for waiting beyond your FRA.

2. Divorced spouses can sometimes qualify, too

If you've previously been married, you can sometimes qualify for divorce benefits based on your ex-spouse's work record. The requirements for this type of benefit include:

Your previous marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years

You cannot currently be married (though you can still qualify if your ex-spouse has remarried)

You must be at least 62 years old

You must wait until your ex-spouse begins taking benefits if you've been divorced for fewer than two years

Like with spousal benefits, the maximum divorce benefit is 50% of your ex-spouse's benefit at their FRA. Claiming divorce benefits also won't impact your ex-partner's payments, nor will it affect their current spouse's ability to receive spousal benefits.

3. Your retirement benefits could disqualify you

It is possible to receive spousal or divorce Social Security if you're also entitled to retirement benefits based on your own work history. However, it will depend on how much you're earning.

To still qualify for spousal or divorce benefits, your payments must be larger than what you'll receive in retirement benefits. The Social Security Administration will pay out your retirement benefit first, then you'll receive an additional payment so that your total benefit equals the higher amount.

So, for example, say you're entitled to $1,000 per month in retirement benefits based on your work record, and your spouse will receive $3,000 per month at their FRA.

Your maximum spousal benefit in this case, then, is $1,500 per month. You'll receive your $1,000 retirement benefit first, then an additional $500 per month so that your total payment is $1,500 per month. If your retirement benefit is higher than what you'd receive in spousal or divorce benefits, you won't qualify for this type of Social Security at all.

The average spouse of a retired worker receives around $912 per month from Social Security, which can make a major difference in retirement. Not everyone will qualify for spousal or divorce benefits, but if you're eligible, it pays to take full advantage of it.

