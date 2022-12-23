Do You Qualify for SNAP Benefits? Here's How to Find Out

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a vital resource for many Americans who are struggling to make ends meet. It is the largest federal nutrition assistance program. Eligible low-income individuals and families are able to purchase eligible food in authorized retail food stores. However, there are certain eligibility requirements that must be met in order to qualify for the program. Understanding these requirements is key to determining if you qualify and learning how to apply for benefits.

Who is eligible?

In order to qualify for SNAP benefits, an individual or family must meet certain income and asset limits. These depend on your household size and whether anyone in the household is elderly or disabled. Generally speaking, households must have a gross monthly income of less than 130% of the federal poverty line. For a family of three, the poverty line used to calculate SNAP benefits for 2023 is $1,920 a month. For a three-person family the limit is $2,495 a month, or about $29,940 a year.

Net income, which is gross income minus allowable deductions, must be at or below the poverty line. The poverty level is higher for bigger families and lower for smaller families. SNAP income limits are also higher in states like Hawaii and Alaska. Additionally, individuals may not have more than $2,750 in assets (or $4,250 if at least one person in the household is elderly or disabled). This includes cash savings but does not include your home, Social Security Income, retirement and pension plans, and other assets considered necessary for work or self-sufficiency.

How do you apply?

Once you determine that you meet the eligibility requirements for SNAP benefits, the next step is to complete an application form. You must apply for SNAP in the state where you currently live. You can contact your state agency by visiting your local SNAP office, your state agency's website, or by calling your state's toll-free SNAP Information hotline. Some states allow you to apply online from the state agency website.

When you fill out the application, you should be prepared to provide proof of identity as well as documents verifying your income and other factors that could affect eligibility (such as your assets). Once you submit your application, it will be reviewed by a caseworker who will determine whether you qualify for assistance.

What else do you need to know?

If you are eligible, you will receive SNAP benefits on an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. The card works like a debit card and benefits are automatically loaded into your account each month. You can use your EBT card to buy groceries at authorized food stores and retailers.

It's important to note that there are restrictions on the types of food items you can purchase using your benefits card. You can purchase food items such as fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and bread products, and snack foods. However, you can't use SNAP benefits to purchase items such as alcohol, tobacco, vitamins, medicines, and ready-made hot foods.

SNAP benefits can be an important lifeline for those facing financial hardship by providing access to nutritious meals they otherwise might not be able to afford. If you think you might qualify based on the criteria outlined above, don't hesitate to fill out an application. It's important that those who need help are aware of their options and learn how they can get access to this much-needed assistance.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.