Do You Qualify For PSLF If You Run Your Own Non-Profit?

Achieving and maintaining Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) eligibility can feel like a circus act.

After jumping through hoops to secure an eligible job and repayment plan, you have to walk the tightrope of strict eligibility requirements and confusing fine print. If all goes well, you’ll eventually have your loans forgiven—assuming you don’t slip up and fall into ineligibility along the way.

Wouldn’t it be nice if even one part of this process could be a little bit simpler? That’s the idea behind starting your own non-profit in order to meet PSLF eligibility requirements. Theoretically, this would allow you to find PSLF-eligible employment on your own terms.

So is this actually an idea worth trying, or just another day at the circus? It may be possible to get forgiveness if you start your own non-profit—as long as you earn money from it, which can be difficult to do without lots of experience. Here’s what you need to know.

Basic PSLF Requirements

To qualify for PSLF, you have to work 30 hours a week for an eligible organization. This can include either one full-time job or two part-time jobs that add up to 30 hours a week.

You also have to make 120 qualifying monthly payments while working for an eligible organization. Only payments made after Oct. 1, 2007 will count toward the requirement.

Borrowers don’t have to work for the same organization while making their qualifying payments or run the same non-profit during that time. The 120 payments also don’t have to be consecutive. If you spend three years running your own non-profit, work for a private company for two years and then rejoin the non-profit space, you may still be eligible for PSLF.

Your loans must be part of the direct loan program to qualify, including:

If you have Perkins loans or Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL), you’ll have to consolidate them to be eligible.

However, if you have FFEL or Perkins Loans along with direct loans and you’ve already made eligible payments, make sure you don’t consolidate the direct loans. Once you consolidate a loan, the 120-payment timeline will restart.

Borrowers should call and verify that their loans are federal and not private. Some lenders service both private and federal loans, so it’s good to double-check.

You must be enrolled in an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan to be eligible for PSLF, including:

Borrowers should fill out the annual employer certification form and submit it to FedLoan Servicing, the official PSLF loan servicer for the federal government. The servicer will confirm whether the employment qualifies for PSLF. Once you have 120 qualifying payments confirmed, you can file an official forgiveness request.

Can You Qualify for PSLF if You Start a Non-Profit?

You may be eligible for PSLF if you start your own non-profit, says Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research at SavingForCollege.com. The non-profit must be designated as a 501(c)(3), a company that provides eligible services for the public or a private organization that provides public interest law.

Kantrowitz, who was involved in creating the PSLF program, says he hasn’t actually heard of anyone starting their own non-profit to become eligible for PSLF.

The tricky part behind this requirement is that you actually need to earn money from the non-profit. If you start a non-profit and have another full-time job, you won’t be able to prove that you work full-time at your non-profit. This will disqualify you from PSLF.

Starting a non-profit can be difficult. If you want to make it a full-time job, you have to fundraise or apply for grants to receive funding. You may find this difficult to do unless you have experience working for a non-profit.

Some businesses that may seem like they don’t qualify for PSLF are eligible. For example, if you start your own daycare business, that qualifies as an eligible organization.

Once you start your non-profit, you’ll have to send an employer certification form to the government. Normally, the government would contact your employer to verify that you work there. You could run into some problems if you’re the only full-time employee.

“It’d be tricky to get someone to certify your employment, but most non-profits should have a board of directors, so it could be a board member,” says student loan lawyer and Forbes senior contributor Adam S. Minsky.

Parents who took out parent PLUS loans also are eligible for PSLF. Parents will have to consolidate their loans into a direct consolidation loan to qualify. Like other borrowers, they still have to meet employer requirements. However, if they also run their own non-profit and make 120 qualifying payments, they’ll be eligible for loan forgiveness.

How to Start a Non-Profit

Creating and running a non-profit can be harder than starting a regular business because you need to prove that you’re providing a public service to be eligible for tax-free status.

To qualify as a non-profit, your organization is limited in the kind of work it can do. You’ll have to choose a mission that fits the IRS’s definition of a 501(c)(3). You’ll also need to file certain forms in order to get IRS federal and state tax exemption, which lets you avoid paying taxes.

Then you have to choose a board of directors made up of people who will support the non-profit. This is a legal requirement, not a suggestion. You’ll also have to decide if your organization will be classified as an association, trust or corporation. Once you’ve chosen, you’ll have to file articles of incorporation in your state.

You may need to apply for relevant permits and licenses, depending on the type of work you’re doing and your state’s requirements. Doing all of this can take several months to a year, after which you’ll have to raise money to support your salary and the mission.

Other Options

If the idea of starting a non-profit seems too daunting, you might be better off finding a job at an existing 501(c)(3), government agency or another eligible organization.

Here are some other PSLF-eligible employers:

Public health organizations

Elementary and secondary schools

Colleges and universities

Military

Law enforcement

Early childhood education

Public libraries

If you’re finding it difficult to start a non-profit but still want to be your own boss, you could start your own for-profit company instead. This won’t help you gain PSLF eligibility, but it will allow you to dictate the terms of your own career. If a desire for a more independent career path led you to consider starting a non-profit, then the PSLF route might not be the best fit for your goals and personality.

If you do choose to start your own company or freelance operation, you can still utilize income-driven repayment plans. These offer loan forgiveness after 20 or 25 years of payments. You’ll have to pay taxes on the amount forgiven, but you may still end up saving money in the long run.

