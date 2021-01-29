Do You Need Travel Insurance For An All-Inclusive Resort?

Many travelers pick all-inclusive resorts because of the convenience and perks of this type of vacation.

For one price, you typically get lodging, meals, drinks, entertainment, water sports and use of pools and beach gear.

If you’re booking an all-inclusive resort, you are generally required to pay a nonrefundable down payment—or in some cases even pay the entire cost, months before departing on vacation. Plunking down that kind of money could naturally make you nervous.

“Consumers should protect their trip investment with a comprehensive travel insurance plan that includes trip cancellation coverage from a third-party travel insurance provider,” advises Carol Mueller, vice president of strategic growth and engagement with Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.

Common Cancellation Rules of All-Inclusive Resorts

Mueller explains that all-inclusive vacations are handled the same way as other vacations when it comes to protecting your financial investment in the trip with travel insurance.

She says travelers who have made non-refundable deposits will want a travel insurance plan that includes 100% trip cancellation coverage. This coverage will give you a 100% refund if you have to cancel for reason that the policy covers. These reasons typically include sickness or injury of you or a traveling companion, or even a family member at home.

Trip cancellation coverage could also kick in because of military duty, job loss or destructive weather at the destination, such as a hurricane.

Check the Resort’s Cancellation Rules and Insurance Plans

Many all-inclusive resorts and their hospitality partners have expanded their cancellation rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. Make sure to check on the latest cancellation rules when you book, because they could affect the amount of travel insurance you want to buy.

Club Med

For example, all-inclusive pioneer Club Med has programs in place to provide guests with flexibility:

Free cancellation: Cancel for free up to 15 days prior to departure for bookings made before February 28, 2021, and for travels on or prior to Sept. 3, 2021. See Club Med’s complete cancellation policy details.

Emergency assistance program: All guests traveling before April 30, 2021, will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stays including medical costs related to COVID-19.

Club Med’s “Total Peace of Mind” insurance plan offers an optional upgrade with a “cancel for any reason” waiver. This waiver is similar to cancel for any reason travel insurance: It lets you change your mind about the trip and get a refund, as long as it’s at least 48 hours before departure.

Club Med’s insurance plan includes:

Trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage

Lost, damaged or delayed baggage coverage

Medical and dental coverage

Accidental death & dismemberment coverage

Sandals

All-inclusive pacesetter Sandals has also upped the ante on its travel protection programs.

For bookings made until Jan. 31, 2021, Sandals and Beaches Resorts are offering “Insurance Is On Us” that will be part of your travel reservation. The resorts also have new cancellation rules, including a full refund if you cancel at 31 days before you were to arrive. Rules are continuing to change, so check the Sandals Resorts website for updated information.

Sandals’ “Insurance Is On Us” covers up to $100,000 for:

Any medical expenses in the Caribbean islands due to treatment for illness or accident. COVID-19 is covered the same as any other sickness.

Medical expenses in the nearest facility for the treatment for a sickness or injury incurred during the resort stay.

Coverage of pre-existing conditions, as long as you were not disabled at the time the plan was purchased.

Transportation to and from a hospital by a professional ambulance company.

If your trip is delayed due to quarantine, Sandals’ plan will reimburse you for bills for hotel, meals and local transportation. This coverage provides up to $200 per day, per person, up to a maximum of $2,800.

If you need medical evacuation, transportation will be covered for the return home, up to $100,000 per person.

Resort Insurance vs. Your Own Travel Insurance

It’s important to do your research and compare the travel insurance plans offered directly from an all-inclusive resort and those offered by buying your own travel insurance policy.

“Often, coverage directly from the all-inclusive supplier may be limited and only be in the form of a voucher and not a cash reimbursement in the event of cancellation,” cautions Mueller.

If you’re buying your own travel insurance plan, “it’s also important to purchase your travel insurance within 14 days of making your first all-inclusive deposit so your travel insurance includes coverage for pre-existing medical conditions,” Mueller notes.

She also recommends calling the travel insurance provider directly to ask about any specific travel concerns you have, to make sure you get the right coverage in place.

