Do You Know Where Your Risks Lie? Optimizing Your Risk Management Capabilities in Energy Markets

The past 14 months disrupted markets in a way that has not been seen since the 2008 financial crisis. In the fallout, energy firms were faced with high volatility – and in some cases complete disruption – testing their technology stacks and their risk controls at their core. As the COVID-19 fog continues to dissipate, energy firms should proactively be evaluating the performance of their risk controls and oversight to ensure they are effectively managing both financial and reputational risk.

One of the most important risk factors that continues to effect firms P&L is margin risk. In the face of volatility, firms must be able to evaluate their liquid capital in real-time to ensure they are optimized for capital efficiency. Take the case of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) as an example. In April of 2020, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil process went into the negatives as the beginning of the pandemic wreaked havoc on markets globally and across all asset classes. Although oil prices have returned to normalcy and the global economy has largely recovered, the impact that extreme volatility had in the energy space was undoubtedly detrimental and exacerbated by outdated, legacy risk platforms.

In 2021, there are a number of key trends that have defined the future of risk management in the energy space.

1. Regulation and rules

With changing rules and frameworks e.g. Span 2 and the move to VAR-based models rapidly approaching, regulators are looking for firms to have comprehensive risk management programs with sufficient reporting to back up risk decisions. Regulation will continue to drive action.

2. Cloud is the future.

Long gone are the days where firms can effectively manage risk in spreadsheets. Investment in a cloud-based risk management system is more crucial today than ever before reducing your operational risk and improving your overall efficiency. Cloud is also cost effective and makes upgrades and updates easier.

3. Cash and Capital.

When it comes to effectively managing capital, efficiency and timely monitoring is key. The lack of a centralized risk system can significantly impact the efficient use of capital and therefore impact a firm’s bottom line.

Evaluating your Current Risk Platform

Today, many firms rely on in-house monolithic systems or multiple disparate systems that do not communicate with one another, let alone cover multiple asset classes in one centralized location. As a result, it can be difficult to calculate margin intraday or in real-time, which can lead to underutilized capital. In addition to inefficient capital allocation, these systems tend to run at a high total cost of ownership in spite of these deficiencies.

Where to Start

The Nasdaq Risk Platform offers real-time IM and margin attribution across multiple CCPs, real time risk measures, limits and alerting and regulatory calculations. While these features are essential for any real-time risk system, the Nasdaq Risk Platform includes a multitude of features that are designed to improve efficiencies.

The Nasdaq Risk Platform was constructed to improved cash efficiency, reduction of operational and regulatory risk, a single risk view in a modern cost effective and scalable solution deployed in the cloud. Nasdaq’s product experts are continuously expanding both breadth of product coverage and depth of features and functions, developed in an agile manner in partnership with customers and in lock-step with the market needs, making the Nasdaq Risk Platform a solution that lowers total cost of ownership while remaining ahead of your firm’s risk management needs.