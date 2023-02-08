Do You Have to File Taxes This Year?

One of America’s most hated rituals is the annual filing of a federal income tax return. Collecting receipts and W-2s, picking a tax preparer or tax software, muddling through mind-numbing forms and instructions, paying the IRS: It’s all a giant pain in the neck! But do you really have to go through all that and file a return this year? Maybe not. Not everyone is required to file a federal tax return each year. Depending on your income, age, and filing status, you might not need to file a return this year. (Returns that you file this year are for the 2022 tax year and are due April 18, 2023.) And not having to file taxes and deal with that whole mess could save you a lot of time and money. On the other hand, even if you don’t satisfy the basic tax filing requirements, there are certain special circumstances under which you still need to file a return. Plus, even though you might not be required to file a tax return, sometimes you’ll want to file one anyway. If this all sounds confusing, don’t worry. We’ll walk you through the basic federal income tax filing requirements, exceptions to the general rules, and situations requiring a return no matter what—as well as some reasons why you should file a return even if you don’t have to this year. Do I Have to File Taxes Based on My Income? Millions of people ask this question around this time each year. For the vast majority of Americans, the answer is “yes.” However, if your 2022 gross income is below a certain amount, you generally aren’t required to file a 2022 federal income tax return this year. Use the table below to see if your 2022 gross income is above or below the basic tax filing requirements threshold for your filing status and age. If your income is at or above the threshold amount, you’re required to file a 2022 tax return this year. If your income is below the applicable threshold, you might be off the hook. (Note: The thresholds that apply if you can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return are discussed later.) Gross income means total income received in the form of money, goods, property, and services that isn't exempt from tax. This includes taxable income from sources outside the U.S. or from the sale of your primary home. Only taxable Social Security benefits count

