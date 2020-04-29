Do You Have These Stocks In Your Portfolio? (SNDX, ERYP, IMRA...)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks in the healthcare sector that touched a high yesterday. Will the rally continue?

1. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Syndax Pharma touched an all-time high of $20.74 in intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $19.50, up 69.42%.

The Company presented initial data from the phase I portion of its phase I/II trial, dubbed AUGMENT-101, evaluating orally administered SNDX-5613 in adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemias including MLL-r and nucleophosmin (NPM1) mutant acute leukemias, yesterday.

Of the total six patients who have been treated in phase I portion of the ongoing AUGMENT-101 trial, responses were observed in two of three patients harboring an MLL rearrangement, according to the Company.

Anticipated Milestones:

-- Additional findings from the AUGMENT-101 trial are expected in the fourth quarter.

The lead product candidate is Entinostat, an oral histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, which is being developed for advanced hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and for multiple solid tumors.

-- A phase III registration trial of Entinostat plus Exemestane in HR+, HER2- breast cancer, dubbed E2112, is underway. The E2112 trial is expected to reach 410 death events in the second quarter of 2020, which will trigger the final overall survival (OS) analysis.

-- The third compound in the pipeline is Axatilamab under a phase I/II trial for the treatment of chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). Additional results from this trial are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)

French biotech ERYTECH Pharma touched a 52-week high of $9.77 in intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $8.29, up 10.53%. The stock was trading around $6.85 when we alerted readers to it on December 31, 2019.

The Company's lead investigational drug Eryaspase has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the development of second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

A phase III trial of Eryaspase in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, dubbed TRYbeCA1, initiated in September 2018, is underway. The trial has enrolled more than 75% of the planned 500 patients.

Anticipated Milestones:

-- Interim (superiority) analysis in TRYbeCA1 is expected to be conducted around year-end 2020 and the final analysis in the second half of 2021.

3. IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

IMARA touched a new high of $18 in intraday trading yesterday before closing at $17.65, up 1.09%.

The Company's stock made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 12, 2020, at an opening price of $14 per share while the offering price was $16 each.

IMARA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, known as hemoglobinopathies.

The lead drug candidate is IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease, or SCD, and b-thalassemia. A phase IIa clinical trial of IMR-687 in adult patients with SCD is underway.

Anticipated Milestones:

-- Top-line data from phase IIa clinical trial of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease is expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

-- The Company has plans to initiate a phase IIb clinical trial of IMR-687 for the treatment of patients with SCD and a phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of patients with b-thalassemia, each in the first half of 2020.

-- If all goes well as planned, interim data from each of the planned trials are anticipated in the first half of 2021.

4. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)

GenMark touched a two-year high of $12.20 in intraday trading yesterday before closing at $11.75, up 1.29%.

The Company markets ePlex, a multiplex, sample-to-answer platform that is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections, in the United States, Europe, and certain other geographic regions.

Anticipated Milestone:

-- The first-quarter earnings results are scheduled to be reported after the market close on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Company expects total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 to be roughly $38.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 80% over the first quarter of 2019.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant demand for the Company's ePlex instruments.

GenMark expects revenue for the full year 2020 to range from $112 million to $122 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 27% to 39%.

