Do You Buy or Sell Stocks, When the S&P500 Hits a New Record?

Let’s take a look -- at the updated Zacks “Fair Value” estimates -- this month. For that we call in our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. Entering 2026, share returns were excellent – for an unusual three years in a row. Then at the beginning of April, indexes headed south. Lately they’ve been trying to come back. What’s behind these swings?

2. Given all the recent volatility, Do you see the current U.S. share market as ‘cheap’ right now or not?

3. What is your fair value target for 2026?

4. What about 2027?

5. So is now a good entry point for stock investors? Are there stock bargains worth investor’s consideration now?

6. How might the Iran conflict change things?

7. Do you see a global stock market correction on the horizon?

8. Three large cap Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) picks, you’ve identified recently as moving stock markets include, Woodward, Inc. WWD, ASICS Corp. ADRs ASCCY and Credo Technology Group CRDO.

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Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.