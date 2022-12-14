Do You Always Have to Wait a Full Year Before Buying I Bonds Again?

In late October, investors rushed to purchase I bonds to take advantage of the generous 9.62% interest rate they were paying. In November, the rate on I bonds fell to 6.89%, which is still attractive, but clearly, not as enticing as 9.62%.

One thing you should know about I bonds is that you can't purchase an unlimited quantity. Rather, you're limited to $10,000 worth of I bonds per year.

Bonus Offer: Score up to $600 when you open this brokerage account

Discover: Best online stock brokers for beginners

That $10,000, however, is on an individual level. So if you're married, you and your spouse can each purchase $10,000 of I bonds per year for a total of $20,000.

If you bought $10,000 worth of I bonds in late October, you may be wondering if you need to wait a full year -- say, until late October of 2023 -- to purchase I bonds again. And the answer? If you have the money to buy more I bonds, you can do so once 2023 rolls around. You definitely don't have to wait 12 full months to make that purchase.

The rules of purchasing I bonds

While you're only allowed to buy up to $10,000 worth of I bonds in a single calendar year, once a given year is over, that limit resets for you. So if you bought $10,000 worth of I bonds recently, you can purchase additional I bonds in January 2023 since it's a new calendar year. You don't necessarily have to wait 12 months from the time you last bought I bonds.

If you bought I bonds this year, should you buy more in 2023?

That depends. If you're all set with a solid emergency fund, then it could pay to put your extra money into I bonds. But first, you'll want to make sure you've boosted your savings nicely, especially since many financial experts are still convinced a recession will strike at some point in the new year.

But let's say you're good on emergency savings and have a $5,000 year-end bonus on your hands. Even if you bought $10,000 worth of I bonds in 2022, it could still make sense to use that $5,000 to buy more of these bonds in 2023.

For one thing, I bonds are still paying a generous amount of interest, and that 6.89% rate is good through April. From there, the rate of your bonds might change depending on inflation levels. But that 6.89% return is still pretty strong.

Also, the stock market has been very volatile this year and is still down year to date. We don't know what the next month has in store for the market. But if you're looking for a safer place for your money, I bonds could be a smart choice. This especially holds true if all of this recent stock market volatility has been a source of stress for you.

All told, 2023 could be a good time to buy I bonds -- whether you did so in 2022 or not. And if you're sitting on losses in your brokerage account, you may want to consider an investment whose value won't swing wildly on a whim.

Our best stock brokers for 2022

We pored over the data and user reviews to find the select rare picks that landed a spot on our list of the best stock brokers. Some of these best-in-class picks pack in valuable perks, including $0 stock and ETF commissions. Get started and review our best stock brokers for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.