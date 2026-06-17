Do Women-Run Companies Make Better Investments? 5 Stocks to Buy

An updated edition of the April 28, 2026 article.



Corporate leadership is evolving as an increasing number of women take on senior roles at publicly traded companies. This shift is being supported by business results, with many women-led organizations demonstrating strong innovation, operational adaptability and solid shareholder returns across a range of industries. These leadership appointments go beyond symbolism, as many of these executives are outperforming peers through disciplined execution, efficient capital allocation and a clear focus on long-term value creation, strengthening investor confidence in more resilient and sustainable business models.



The latest reports paint a nuanced picture: women are becoming a structural force in U.S. entrepreneurship, even as funding and systemic gaps persist. One of the clearest takeaways is scale. Women now own more than 40% of all U.S. businesses, employing roughly 12.6 million people and generating $2.8 trillion in revenues. Growth has also been faster than that of male-owned firms, with women-owned businesses expanding nearly twice as quickly between 2022 and 2025. This shift signals that female entrepreneurship is no longer niche—it is central to the U.S. small- and mid-sized business ecosystem, particularly in services, consumer, healthcare and increasingly tech-enabled sectors. The data suggests women are not just starting companies, but building durable, employment-generating enterprises, a key driver of long-term economic resilience.



Female founders are increasingly gaining traction in AI and next-generation technology markets, which have become the primary destinations for venture capital. This indicates a shift from traditional sectors into high-value, innovation-driven markets, positioning women at the center of future growth themes. According to PitchBook's 2025 Female Founders report, U.S. female-founded startups raised a record $73.6 billion in venture capital in 2025, representing 27.7% of total U.S. VC deal value, the highest share on record. Importantly, AI accounted for roughly two-thirds of all venture dollars invested in female-founded startups.



At the same time, capital is becoming more concentrated in fewer, larger deals—often in AI—suggesting that while top-tier female-led companies are scaling rapidly, broader participation remains uneven.



Despite strong progress, a significant funding gap continues to limit the full potential of female founders. All-female founding teams still receive only about 1–2% of total U.S. venture capital, even though evidence suggests they often deliver higher capital efficiency and competitive returns. This imbalance highlights a structural constraint within the venture ecosystem, where access to early-stage and growth funding remains uneven. As a result, many promising female-led startups may struggle to scale at the same pace as their peers, underscoring a sizable untapped opportunity for investors willing to address this gap.



Despite funding challenges, women-led companies continue to drive innovation and resilience, making them attractive investment opportunities. If you want to capitalize on it, our Women Run Companies Screen will help you spot high-potential stocks in this space.



Investors looking to capitalize on opportunities across diverse industries should consider Newmont Corporation NEM in gold mining, Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI in shipping and mailing technology, The Coca-Cola Company KO in the global beverage industry, Apple AAPL in consumer technology and digital services, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY in the energy sector. These companies demonstrate strong leadership and strategic vision within their respective industries, positioning them for long-term growth and value creation.



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5 Women-Run Company Stocks to Buy Now

Newmont: Since joining Newmont in 2023 as chief operating officer and later becoming president and CEO in January 2026, Natascha Viljoen has played a key role in strengthening the company’s operational performance and strategic focus. One of her most important contributions has been overseeing the integration and optimization of Newmont’s expanded asset portfolio following the acquisition of Newcrest Mining. Under her leadership, the company has emphasized operational discipline, asset rationalization and productivity improvements to enhance profitability and cash generation across its global mining operations.



Viljoen has also been instrumental in advancing Newmont’s value-over-volume strategy. Rather than pursuing production growth at any cost, she has focused on improving margins, maximizing returns from high-quality assets and streamlining the company’s portfolio. Newmont has announced plans to divest non-core operations and concentrate capital on its Tier 1 assets, a move designed to strengthen the balance sheet and improve long-term shareholder returns. Her deep technical and operational background has helped drive initiatives aimed at improving mine performance, safety standards and cost efficiency.



Viljoen’s leadership is particularly important as the gold mining industry faces rising cost pressures, stricter environmental expectations and increasing capital allocation scrutiny. Her focus on operational excellence, disciplined capital spending and portfolio optimization positions Newmont to generate stronger free cash flow across commodity cycles. As the first woman to lead the company, Viljoen also brings a fresh leadership perspective while maintaining continuity in Newmont’s long-term strategy. Currently, Newmont sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Pitney Bowes: Debbie Pfeiffer has been one of the key leaders behind the stability and growth of Pitney Bowes’ Presort Services business, a segment that remains central to the company's cash flow generation and customer relationships. As executive vice president and president of Presort Services, she oversees a nationwide network of 35 operating centers and has played an important role in expanding the scale and efficiency of the business. With more than two decades at Pitney Bowes and over 40 years of industry experience, Pfeiffer has helped strengthen customer retention, expand national accounts and improve operating execution across the presort network.



Her contribution is particularly important because Presort Services is one of Pitney Bowes’ most resilient businesses. Under her leadership, the company has continued investing in automation and network expansion to improve service quality and processing efficiency. A recent example is the opening of a new highly automated Presort Services facility in Phoenix, AZ, which significantly increases processing capacity and supports faster mail delivery while lowering costs for customers. In 2025, the Presort network handled more than 15 billion pieces of mail, highlighting the scale of the operation she manages.



Her leadership also aligns with Pitney Bowes’ broader effort to improve profitability and operational performance. Following the company’s first-quarter 2026 results, management continued to emphasize operational efficiency, cash generation and strategic investments in core businesses. The Presort segment remains a valuable asset because it generates recurring revenue, benefits from long-standing customer relationships and provides economies of scale that are difficult for competitors to replicate. Pfeiffer’s ability to drive network optimization, customer growth and cost efficiencies makes her a significant contributor to Pitney Bowes’ long-term earnings and free-cash-flow profile. Currently, Pitney Bowes sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Coca-Cola: Tapaswee Chandele has become a key figure in Coca-Cola’s leadership team after being named executive vice president and global chief people officer in 2026. Having spent more than 25 years with the company, she has helped shape Coca-Cola’s approach to talent development, leadership succession and workforce strategy. Prior to her current role, she led Global Talent, Development and HR System Partnerships, overseeing programs designed to identify, develop and retain future leaders across the organization. Her leadership experience across India, Türkiye, South Africa and the United States has provided her with broad insight into Coca-Cola’s diverse global operations.



Chandele’s impact goes well beyond managing human resources. She has played an important role in strengthening leadership benches, enhancing employee capabilities and supporting organizational change initiatives across the company. Her elevation to the executive leadership team reflects Coca-Cola’s belief that attracting and developing talent is essential to maintaining its competitive position. Given the company’s vast global footprint, effective workforce management and leadership development are critical to driving consistent execution across markets.



Chandele’s role has become increasingly important as Coca-Cola pursues growth opportunities while navigating evolving consumer trends and advancing its digital capabilities. The company has continued to deliver solid organic revenue growth and healthy profitability, supported by strong execution across its global system. As global chief people officer, she is responsible for ensuring that Coca-Cola has the talent, leadership depth and organizational structure needed to support these objectives. Her efforts to build a stronger workforce and leadership pipeline could help sustain operational excellence and long-term value creation. Currently, Coca-Cola carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Apple: Deirdre O’Brien has become one of Apple’s most influential executives through her dual role as senior vice president of Retail + People. Reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook, she oversees Apple’s global retail stores, online sales operations and human resources functions. This combination gives her significant influence over both customer engagement and workforce strategy. O’Brien has played a key role in shaping Apple’s retail experience, ensuring that product launches, service offerings and customer support remain consistent with the company’s premium brand positioning. She has also been involved in every major Apple product launch during her nearly four-decade tenure with the company.



From an operational standpoint, O’Brien’s contribution extends beyond retail execution. She leads talent management, recruiting, leadership development, compensation and employee support programs, helping Apple maintain a strong corporate culture while managing a workforce that supports millions of customers worldwide. Her focus on connecting employees, processes and customers has helped Apple preserve high levels of customer satisfaction and employee engagement despite its massive global scale. In an environment where technology companies compete aggressively for talent, her leadership is an important factor in Apple’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees.



Her impact is particularly relevant as Apple continues to deliver strong financial performance. In fiscal second-quarter 2026, Apple reported a record March-quarter revenue of $111.2 billion, up 17% year over year, while earnings per share rose 22% to $2.01. The company also achieved an all-time high in Services revenues and recorded double-digit growth across every geographic segment. Apple’s extensive retail network remains a critical channel for product sales, customer acquisition and ecosystem engagement, making O’Brien’s leadership an important contributor to the company’s long-term growth strategy and brand strength. Currently, Apple carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Occidental: Sylvia Kerrigan has become one of Occidental’s most influential executives through her role as senior vice president and chief legal officer. As the company’s top legal leader, she oversees global legal affairs, corporate governance, compliance and regulatory matters across Occidental’s oil and gas, chemicals and carbon management businesses. Her role is particularly important because Occidental operates in highly regulated markets where legal oversight, environmental compliance and transaction execution directly affect shareholder value. She also serves as a key adviser to the board and senior management on strategic decisions and risk management.



Kerrigan’s contribution has been especially relevant during Occidental’s transformation into a broader energy and carbon management company. The company has pursued major acquisitions, expanded its carbon capture initiatives through its subsidiary 1PointFive and continued optimizing its portfolio while managing a sizable asset base across the United States and international markets. Effective legal and governance oversight is critical to executing these initiatives, securing permits, managing contractual obligations and reducing regulatory risks. Her leadership helps ensure that strategic projects move forward while maintaining compliance with evolving environmental and energy regulations.



Her role also supports Occidental’s financial objectives. In the latest reported quarter, the company generated solid operating cash flow despite commodity-price volatility, supported by strong production from its oil and gas assets and steady contributions from its chemicals business. As Occidental continues to balance capital returns, debt management and investments in low-carbon technologies, Kerrigan’s expertise in governance, compliance and transaction execution remains an important enabler of long-term value creation. Her ability to help navigate legal complexities and regulatory challenges strengthens Occidental’s operational resilience and supports the successful execution of its long-term growth strategy. Currently, Occidental carries a Zacks Rank #2.

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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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