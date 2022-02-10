Do Weyerhaeuser's (NYSE:WY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Weyerhaeuser Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Weyerhaeuser has grown EPS by 53% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Weyerhaeuser's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Weyerhaeuser shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 21% to 35%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:WY Earnings and Revenue History February 10th 2022

Are Weyerhaeuser Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Insider selling of Weyerhaeuser shares was insignificant compared to the one buyer, over the last twelve months. To wit, Senior VP & CFO Nancy Loewe outlaid US$386k for shares, at about US$38.56 per share. That certainly pricks my ears up.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Weyerhaeuser bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$70m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Weyerhaeuser To Your Watchlist?

Weyerhaeuser's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Weyerhaeuser deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Weyerhaeuser (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

