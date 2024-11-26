News & Insights

Stocks

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock?

November 26, 2024 — 01:28 pm EST

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart ->

New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions. Valued at a market cap of $81.1 billion, the company’s portfolio consists of nine marketed drugs, which are  Eylea, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, Evkeeza, Inmazeb Arcalyst and Zaltrap. It also developed an antibody cocktail for COVID-19 called REGEN-COV.

Shares of this biotech company have significantly lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. REGN has declined 6.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 31.3%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 14.7%, compared to SPX’s 25.5% gain.

Narrowing the focus, REGN’s underperformance becomes more evident when compared to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV10.9% gain over the past 52 weeks and 6.6% return on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 15, REGN and Sanofi (SNY) announced that the FDA had accepted their supplemental biologics license application (sBLA), which was resubmitted to seek approval of Dupixent for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

On Oct. 31, shares of REGN plunged 9.2% despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results. Though its revenue increased 11% annually to $3.72 billion and surpassed the Wall Street estimates of $3.67 billion, the company’s lighter-than-expected sales of its new eye disease drug, Eylea HD, disappointed the investors and led to its downward price movement. REGN’s adjusted earnings of $12.46 per share improved 8% from a year ago and outpaced the consensus estimates of $11.75.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REGN’s EPS to increase marginally year over year to $37.85. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

However, among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy,” which is based on 19 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” six “Hold,” and one “Moderate Sell” rating. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 7, Oppenheimer maintained an “Outperform” rating on REGN and lowered its price target to $1,000, which indicates a 33.4% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $1,060 and the Street-high price target of $1,300 suggest notable upside potentials of 41.4% and 73.4%, respectively. 

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
REGN
SNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.