Do Wall Street Analysts Like NXP Semiconductors Stock?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance mixed-signal and standard product solutions. Valued at $48.5 billion by market cap, the company innovative products and solutions are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure.

Shares of this leading player in automotive processing and networking have underperformed the broader market over the past year. NXPI has declined 20.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.9%. However, in 2025, NXPI stock is down marginally, in line with the SPX’s slight decline on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, NXPI’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD). The exchange-traded fund has gained marginally over the past year. However, NXPI’s marginal dip on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 8.4% losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 28, NXPI reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed down by 6.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.64 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.59. The company’s revenue was $2.84 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.83 billion. For Q2, NXPI expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.46 to $2.86, and expects revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NXPI’s EPS to decline 13.2% to $10.02 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 27 analysts covering NXPI stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 19 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 29, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Harlan Sur maintained a “Hold” rating on NXPI with a price target of $205.

The mean price target of $231.07 represents an 11.6% premium to NXPI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $275 suggests a notable upside potential of 32.8%.

