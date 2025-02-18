Do Wall Street Analysts Like LyondellBasell Industries Stock?

Incorporated in 2009 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a global leader in chemicals, polymers, and refining. With a market cap of $24.9 billion, LyondellBasell specializes in advanced materials, circular economy solutions, and sustainable manufacturing. The company plays a critical role in industries ranging from packaging and construction to automotive and consumer goods, delivering innovative and high-performance solutions worldwide.
Shares of LyondellBasell have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. LYB has dipped 19% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 22.3%. In 2025, LYB is up 3.3%, compared to SPX’s 4% increase on a YTD basis.
Zooming in further, LyondellBasell has also underperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) gains of 8.1% over the past 52 weeks and 6.8% in 2025.
On Jan. 31, LyondellBasell reported its Q4 2024 earnings, causing a slight dip in its share price. The results reflected a weaker financial performance, sales fell 2.9% year over year to $9.5 billion. The company posted a net loss of $603 million, compared to $185 million in the same period last year. This translated to a loss per share of $1.87, compared to earnings of $0.56 in Q4 2023.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LYB to report a 1.4% year-over-year drop in adjusted EPS to $6.31. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It surpassed or matched analysts’ bottom-line estimates three over the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion.
LYB stock has a consensus “Hold” rating, a downgrade from the “Moderate Buy” rating two months back. Among the 19 analysts in coverage, four suggest a “Strong Buy,” two give a “Moderate Buy,” 11 analysts recommend a “Hold,” and two advise “Strong Sells.”
On Feb. 15, Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert lowered LyondellBasell’s price target to $84 from $95 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.
LYB's mean price target of $83.15 represents a premium of 8.4% from current price levels. The street-high target of $105 indicates a potential upside of 36.9%.
