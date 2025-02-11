Do Wall Street Analysts Like Fiserv Stock?

With a market cap of around $130.9 billion, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) is a leading global provider of financial technology and payment solutions. The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company serves a wide range of clients, including banks, credit unions, merchants, and businesses. Fiserv focuses on enabling secure and innovative payment processing, electronic billing, digital banking, and e-commerce solutions.

FI shares have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. Fiserv stock prices have soared 59.9% over the past year and 12.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) rally of 20.7% over the past 52 weeks and a 3.1% gain in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, Fiserv has also surpassed the Global X FinTech ETF’s (FINX) surge of 31.3% over the past 52 weeks and a 5.8% return this year.

Fiserv's strategic positioning at the intersection of merchant and financial institution ecosystems has allowed it to capitalize on increased consumer spending and digital transformation trends, reinforcing its solid market momentum and leadership over the past year.

On Feb. 5, Fiserv unveiled its fiscal 2024 and fourth-quarter earnings, propelling its stock over 7%. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.51, surpassing market expectations by 1.2%, though adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion fell slightly below estimates by 1.1%. Investors were particularly encouraged by Fiserv’s 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $10.10–$10.30, with the midpoint exceeding the consensus estimate of $10.17.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Fiserv to report a 16.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $10.22. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

FI stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of the 35 analysts covering the stock, 27 recommend a “Strong Buy,” four advise “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago when 26 analysts recommended “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Feb. 10, Susquehanna Community Financial, Inc. (SQCF) raised Fiserv's price target from $230 to $270, maintaining a "Positive" rating.

Fiserv’s mean price target of $235.61 represents a premium of only 2.2% to current price levels. The Street-high target of $278 implies an upside potential of 20.5%.

