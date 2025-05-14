Do Wall Street Analysts Like Edwards Lifesciences Stock?

With a market cap of $44.3 billion, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) provides products and technologies to treat advanced cardiovascular diseases internationally. The company’s product categories include Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT), and Surgical Structural Heart.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EW has dropped 10.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.7%. However, shares of EW are up 2% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s marginal return during the same time frame.

Zooming in further, the Irvine, California-based company has also underperformed the industry-focused iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s (IHI) 11.3% rise over the past year and 5.7% gains on a YTD basis.

Edward Lifesciences' stock rose 6.6% the following day after the release of its solid Q1 2025 results on Apr. 23. The company reported sales of $1.4 billion, reflecting a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Sales from the Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) segment surged 61.5% to $114.8 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.64, up 16.4% from the same quarter last year and surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7%. Looking ahead, EW expects total sales for fiscal 2025 to range between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion, with EPS guidance between $2.40 and $2.50.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect EW's adjusted EPS to increase 1.2% year-over-year to $2.46. The company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the past four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 14 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 11 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 13, Piper Sandler raised EW's price target to $83 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

As of writing, Edwards Lifesciences is trading below the mean price target of $80. The Street-high target of $90 suggests a 19.2% upside potential.

