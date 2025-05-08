Do Wall Street Analysts Like Duke Energy Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $95.3 billion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is an electric power and natural gas holding company. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewables, and nuclear fuel. It is actively investing in renewable energy projects and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This energy company has outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of DUK have surged 19.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 8.6%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 13.8%, compared to SPX’s 4.3% downtick.

Zooming in further, DUK’s outperformance looks pronounced when compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 16.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 6.7% rise on a YTD basis.

On May 6, DUK delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, prompting its share price to increase 1.8%. The company generated revenue of $8.2 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher regulated electric and natural gas sales. This revenue figure exceeded consensus estimates by 2.4%. Additionally, its adjusted EPS rose 22.2% year-over-year to $1.76, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations by 10.7%. The strong performance was supported by higher retail sales volumes, the implementation of new rates and riders, and favorable weather conditions.

DUK reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $6.17 to $6.42, and also maintained its long-term adjusted EPS growth target of 5% to 7% through 2029.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DUK’s EPS to grow 7.1% year over year to $6.32. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” which is based on 11 “Strong Buy,” and nine “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months.

On May 7, Citigroup Inc. (C) maintained a “Buy” rating on DUK and raised its price target to $142, which indicates a 15.8% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $125.06 represents a 2% potential upside from DUK’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $135 suggests an upside potential of 10.1%.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.