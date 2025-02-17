News & Insights

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock?

February 17, 2025 — 11:09 pm EST

Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global leader in medical technology dedicated to advancing healthcare. With a market cap of $64.5 billion, BD develops innovative medical devices, diagnostic solutions, and biosciences tools that support healthcare providers, laboratories, and life sciences researchers. 

Shares of the Becton, Dickinson and Company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BDX has decreased 5.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 22.3%. In 2025, the medtech stock declined marginally, compared to SPX's 4% YTD gain.

Zooming in further, BDX stock has also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s (IHI14.3% rise over the past 52 weeks and a 10.3% increase on a YTD basis.

Becton, Dickinson and Company’s shares fell 7.3% following its Q1 earnings on Feb. 5. Adjusted EPS rose 28% year-over-year to $3.43, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $2.98. Revenue grew 9.8% to $5.17 billion, surpassing the consensus forecast. The company also raised its fiscal 2025 guidance, increasing its adjusted EPS forecast to $14.30 to $14.60, reflecting 10% growth at the midpoint.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September 2025, analysts expect BDX's EPS to grow 9.8% year-over-year to $14.43. The company's earnings surprise history is robust. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.” 

The configuration has been stable over the past few months.

On Feb. 14, Barclays raised BDX's price target to $279 from $278, maintaining an “Overweight” rating. 

The mean price target of $274.73 implies an upside potential of about 22.2%. The Street-high target price of $305 suggests the stock could rally as much as 35.7%.

