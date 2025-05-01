Stocks

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Bank of America Stock?

May 01, 2025 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $303.2 billion, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States. Operating through four main segments: Consumer Banking; Global Wealth & Investment Management; Global Banking; and Global Markets, it serves individual consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BAC has increased 8.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 12.1%. Moreover, Bank of America shares are down 9.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.4% decline. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

In addition, the nation's second-largest bank has also lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF20.7% return over the past 52 weeks and a marginal YTD gain. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of BAC rose 3.6% on Apr. 15 after a strong Q1 2025 earnings report that exceeded analyst expectations. The bank reported EPS of $0.90 and revenue of $27.4 billion, surpassing forecasts. Solid performance in key segments such as Global Markets, which saw an 11% rise in sales and trading revenue, and GWIM, which posted an 8% adjusted revenue increase, reinforced investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect BAC’s EPS to grow 11.9% year-over-year to $3.67. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.” 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 7, Truist Financial analyst John McDonald CFA reiterated a “Buy” rating on Bank of America and assigned a price target of $50.

As of writing, BAC is trading below the mean price target of $48.93. The Street-high price target of $57 implies a potential upside of 42.9% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLF
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.