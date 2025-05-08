Do Wall Street Analysts Like Aptiv Stock?

Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Aptiv PLC (APTV) designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle components. Valued at $12.7 billion by market cap, the company help automotive OEMs to create vehicles with advanced safety features, electrified architectures, and intelligent connectivity.

Shares of this leading global technology company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. APTV has declined 29% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 8.6%. In 2025, APTV stock is down 2.6%, compared to the SPX’s 4.3% decline on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, APTV’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV). The exchange-traded fund has dropped about 13.3% over the past year. However, APTV’s losses on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 8.5% dip over the same time frame.

On May 1, APTV reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up by 3.5% in the following trading session. Its net sales fell 1.6% year over year to $4.8 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 45.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.69.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APTV’s EPS to grow 15.3% to $7.22 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering APTV stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 6, TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a “Buy” rating on APTV and set a price target of $90, implying a potential upside of 52.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $74.38 represents a 26.2% premium to APTV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $95 suggests a notable upside potential of 61.2%.

