Do Wall Street Analysts Like American Tower Stock?

Boston, Massachusetts-based American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate. With a market cap of $91.2 billion, American Tower’s operations span the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Indo-Pacific.

The real estate giant has substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year. AMT stock prices have plunged 9.6% on a YTD basis but gained 6.3% over the past year compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) surge of 25.5% in 2024 and 35.7% over the past 52-week period.

Narrowing the focus, AMT has also lagged behind the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 8.1% gains on a YTD basis and 27% returns over the past year.

American Tower’s stock prices plunged 4.2% after the release of its disappointing Q3 earnings on Oct. 29. The company’s total operating revenues remain flat at $2.5 billion same as the year-ago quarter, missing Wall Street’s topline expectations. Its property revenues declined 1% compared to the year-ago quarter due to a decline in leasing revenue. Additionally, American Tower observed a massive drop in profitability due to a $1.2 billion loss incurred from the sale of its Indian operations, this translated into a net loss to shareholders of $792.3 million for the quarter down from $586.9 million net profit reported in the year-ago quarter.

However, AMT’s adjusted funds from operations (FFO) grew 2.6% year-over-year, reaching $1.2 billion. Moreover, its adjusted FFO per share of $2.64 surpassed analysts’ estimates by a notable 7.8%.

For the current year, ending in December, analysts expect AMT to report a 2.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted FFO per share to $10.08. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It surpassed analysts’ FFO estimates in each of the past four quarters.

AMT stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest a “Hold” rating.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago when 21 analysts had an overall consensus “Strong Buy” rating, among which 15 analysts recommended a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Oct. 30, Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi maintained a “Sector Outperform” rating, but lowered the price target to $236.

AMT’s mean price target of $241.22 represents a premium of 23.6% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $260 suggests a potential upside of 33.2%.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

