Do Village Bank and Trust Financial's (NASDAQ:VBFC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Village Bank and Trust Financial's Improving Profits

In the last three years Village Bank and Trust Financial's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Village Bank and Trust Financial's EPS shot from US$3.15 to US$7.90, over the last year. You don't see 151% year-on-year growth like that, very often. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Village Bank and Trust Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Village Bank and Trust Financial maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 43% to US$37m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:VBFC Earnings and Revenue History May 13th 2021

Since Village Bank and Trust Financial is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$66m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Village Bank and Trust Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Village Bank and Trust Financial shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$555k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. It is also worth noting that it was Kenneth Lehman who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$216k, paying US$28.80 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Village Bank and Trust Financial insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 62% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$41m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Village Bank and Trust Financial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Village Bank and Trust Financial's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Village Bank and Trust Financial deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Village Bank and Trust Financial you should know about.

The good news is that Village Bank and Trust Financial is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

