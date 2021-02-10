Do Travel Insurance Benefits Vary For Carry-On Vs. Checked Luggage?

Experienced travelers know that traveling by carry-on saves time, money and, most importantly, potential travel hassles.

While carrying on bags is more convenient, the rules for travel insurance coverage for checked luggage and carry-ons are the same.

Reimbursement for lost and damaged baggage, and delayed baggage, is commonly available from travel insurance plans. Baggage insurance in general includes two separate benefits:

Lost, stolen and damaged baggage

Baggage delay

Baggage delay: “Policies differ among travel insurance providers but, in general, baggage delay is typically covered when caused by a common carrier delaying your baggage, and plans have a window of time your luggage must be delayed before coverage kicks in,” explains Carol Mueller, a spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.

Lost, stolen and damaged baggage: Travel insurance coverage for lost, stolen or damaged luggage covers your entire trip, not just when your bags are with an airline. This includes your hotel room and rental cars. “For example, if your luggage is stolen out of your rental car while on vacation, you may be eligible for coverage,” says Mueller.

If you do check luggage, it’s important not to pack important items like passports, medicine, keys, cameras, phones, computers, devices and jewelry in case they don’t make the journey with you. Instead, put them in your carry-on.

Do You Need to Buy Extra Baggage Insurance?

Carrying on your bags means there’s much less likelihood of a lost or damaged bag, so you don’t need to place priority on ample baggage insurance, points out Megan Moncrief, a spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance provider.

She says that baggage coverage is a relatively small benefit in a comprehensive insurance policy compared to the trip cancellation and medical benefits. “Typically, they are not a huge premium driver,” Moncrief says. “Travelers may look at these benefits when deciding between policies, but we typically don’t see this as the main reason someone is buying insurance.”

But we can’t always pack lightly, and on long and international trips you may be checking multiple bags. The decision on whether to buy extra baggage coverage depends on how much you stand to lose if your baggage is lost or damaged.

For example, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection provides up to $2,500 in baggage and personal effects coverage in its LuxuryCare plan.

“Consumers should read their travel insurance policy carefully and make certain they understand the level of baggage benefits their plan includes,” says Mueller. If you’re uncertain about how much coverage you need, talk to your travel insurance agent for assistance.

Travel Insurance Plans with the Best Baggage Reimbursement

What’s the Baggage Insurance Claims Process?

Whether you have luggage damage, delay or loss, filing an insurance claim requires proof of loss.

Mueller says this proof could be the luggage delay receipt from the airline or a police report for stolen luggage.

In addition, just like any other type of insurance claim, you will need to show the value of the items lost. “This can be a credit card statement or receipt. In some cases, an online listing of the item may suffice,” says Moncrief.

Many travel insurance plans will cover items such as jewelry, cameras, sporting equipment and electronic devices, but it’s important to understand that many plans have an aggregate limit on these losses. That means there’s a total coverage maximum no matter how many expensive items have been lost or damaged. These limits vary by policy, so it’s important to read your policy carefully.

In some cases, certain expensive items such as jewelry, furs or electronics might be excluded altogether from a travel insurance policy, says Moncrief at Squaremouth. “We recommend insuring expensive items valued above $1,000 through other sources, such as homeowners insurance or the credit card that was used to purchase the item,” says Moncrief.

In addition, homeowners insurance will cover your stolen property, even if it’s stolen abroad, such as from your hotel room. Make sure to get a police report in order to file a theft claim.

Sports Equipment for Competitions

Traveling with sports equipment for competition can present its own insurance challenges. Moncrief says most travel insurance policies do not cover reimbursement for missing a competition due to lost equipment. In fact, some policies exclude coverage for professional competition altogether.

There are, however, some travel insurance plans specifically designed for sports travel. For example, Tin Leg’s Adventure plan covers trip cancellation and interruption if “you are unable to participate in a scheduled hunting/fishing expedition due to a delay of the necessary personal sporting equipment by the common carrier.”

So if you’re traveling for a competition, make sure your travel insurance policy can compete as well.

